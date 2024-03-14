×

South Africa

Two alleged AKA killers want to plead not guilty and apply for bail

14 March 2024 - 14:15
Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, left and Siyanda Eddie Myeza, middle, had their bail applications heard in the Durban magistrate's court on Thursday.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Two accused linked to the killing of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend, chef and author Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane at Wish on Florida in February last year will plead not guilty on all charges.

Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, 30, and Siyanda Eddie Myeza, 21, had their bail application partially heard in the Durban magistrate’s court on Thursday.

The pair are among five suspects who appeared in court. The other accused are Lindani Zenzele Ndimande, 35, Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni, 36, and Lindokuhle Mhlaliseni Ndimande, 29.

They face 10 charges, including two counts of murder, five of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of unlawful firearms and possession of unlawful ammunition.

In court, their legal team presented and read out their signed affidavits.

The court heard the affidavits for the other three accused were not yet ready.

The state requested the hearing be adjourned at 1pm as there was no water in the building.

The matter was adjourned to Monday when the other applications will be heard. 

The state is opposed to bail for all five and they will remain in custody pending their next appearance.

TimesLIVE

