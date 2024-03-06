Five men arrested last week in connection with the murder of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend, chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, outside Wish on Florida Road in Durban in February last year, appeared briefly in the Durban magistrate's court on Wednesday.
AKA murder suspects back in the dock
Five men arrested last week in connection with the murder of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend, chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, outside Wish on Florida Road in Durban in February last year, appeared briefly in the Durban magistrate's court on Wednesday.
Lindokuhle Mkhwanazi, 30, Lindani Shishela Ndimande, 35, Siyanda Myeza, 21, Mziwethemba Gwabeni, 36, and Lindokuhle Lindo Ndimande, 29, appeared on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and five counts of attempted murder.
The state has also added two charges of money-laundering.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said their appearance was for the verification of certain aspects in preparation for a bail application.
WATCH | Two suspects appear in Eswatini court for the murder of AKA and Tibz
The dates for the bail application are March 14, 18, 19, and 27.
The matter was postponed to March 14. The men will remain in custody.
On Tuesday, brothers Siyabonga Gezani “Nxele” Ndimande and Malusi Dave “Mjay” Ndimande appeared in the Eswatini magistrate's court.
Principal crown counsel Macebo Nxumalo brought an application to take possession of four cellphones found when they were arrested by members of the Royal Eswatini Police Service at their rented flat in Zone 4 in Mbabane.
However, their lawyer Sivesenkhosi Ngwenya opposed the application. He asked the court not to issue the order as he had not seen the application and needed time to go through it.
The court heard the South African national director of public prosecutions is yet to file an extradition order to deport them. The matter was adjourned to March 12.
TimesLIVE
