×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Court orders municipality to reinstate Gardee suspect

Sipho Mkhatshwa was fired while in prison

15 March 2024 - 09:17
Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist
Sipho Mkhatshwa is one of three men accused of the murder of Hillary Gardee.
Sipho Mkhatshwa is one of three men accused of the murder of Hillary Gardee.
Image: Emile Bosch

Ekurhuleni municipality has been ordered to reinstate Sipho Mkhatshwa, one of the men accused of kidnapping and killing Hillary Gardee.

Mkhatshwa, who worked as an integrated development plan (IDP) facilitator at the municipality, was fired in 2022 while in custody for allegedly taking part in the murder of Gardee, who was kidnapped in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, on April 29 2022. Her body was found days later next to a pine plantation 40km outside Mbombela.

Mkhatshwa was arrested on May 6 2022 and was fired by his employer 12 days later while in jail. He challenged his dismissal after the murder case was provisionally withdrawn against him and the other three accused in April last year as the state was unable trace three key witnesses. 

This week, the local government bargaining council — through commissioner Amos Mthimunye — found that the municipalitys decision to fire Mkhatshwa was unfair and that it did not consider Mkhatshwas explanation for his absence from work.

SOWETAN | The pain of the Gardee trial fiasco

In two weeks’ time it will be a year since Hillary Gardee was murdered. The men accused of killing her were released last week after key ...
Opinion
10 months ago

Ekurhuleni was ordered to reinstate Mkhatshwa and backdate his salary of R40,732 from May 2023 to March this year, which amounts to R448,052. Mthimunye ordered the city to comply with this order by no later than the end of March, failing which could result in the salary accumulating an 11.25% interest. 

Ekurhuleni municipality spokesperson Zweli Dlamini said the municipal legal team was studying the judgment and the municipality would be advised on a path of action. 

According to evidence submitted before Mthimunye, when the municipality fired Mkhatshwa, it cited a breach of trust and wanted to dissociate its image from the applicant because the criminal case against him was high profile and had gained significant media traction. 

It was clear that the respondent [Ekurhuleni] rushed to dismiss the applicant. The applicants contention that the respondent acted on baseless, propagated and false allegations is probable,” said Mthimunye. 

It is probable as contended by the applicant that the respondent was under pressure because the criminal allegations levelled against the applicant were widely publicised in the media both domestically and abroad. Therefore, the respondent had to act in order to be seen that it does not in any way support the wrongful criminal acts allegedly committed by the applicant and his co-accused persons.

Witnesses 'vanish' so Gardee murder accused walk

A sangoma who claimed one of the accused in the Hillary Gardee murder consulted him for cleansing is among three key witnesses that the state says ...
News
11 months ago

While in custody, Mkhatshwa was served with notice by his employer requiring him to show why his services should not be terminated. The notice required Mkhatshwa to respond no later than May 18 2022.

Through his lawyer, he submitted his response at about 5pm on the requested date. However, according to the evidence before Mthimunye, the employer claimed the submission was made beyond the prescribed work hours of 4.30pm and dismissed him on the same day without considering his explanation of absence from work. 

Mthimunye said this procedure was not fair as the letter from Ekurhuleni did not specify the exact time of day Mkhatshwa should respond.

Evidence presented by both parties demonstrates that the respondent [municipality] never considered an alternative to dismiss the applicant but rather had only an option to dismiss. Therefore, it is evidently clear that the respondent did not accommodate the applicant but rather worsened his situation by dismissing him,

EFF slams NPA, SAPS after charges withdrawn against men implicated in Hillary Gardee's murder

The EFF has bemoaned a court decision to withdraw charges against the four men implicated in the kidnapping and murder of Hillary Gardee, daughter of ...
News
11 months ago

State withdraws charges against Hillary Gardee's alleged killers

Charges against four men accused of killing Hillary Gardee have been provisionally withdrawn after the state revealed that key witnesses are refusing ...
News
11 months ago

Hillary Gardee murder trial set for today

The four men accused of killing former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee's daughter are expected to stand trial on Wednesday after the Mpumalanga ...
News
11 months ago

‘The pain cuts so deep’: Gardee opens up about Christmas planning without Hillary for the first time

Former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee has shared how sad planning for Christmas has been this year as it will be the first without his daughter ...
News
1 year ago

Accused No 1 in Gardee murder denied bail, again

Mkhatshwa, Philemon Lukhele, Albert Gama and Hlabirwa Rassie Nkuna are accused of kidnapping and killing Hillary, the daughter of former EFF ...
News
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill
Here are AKA & Tibz' alleged killers: First appearance in Durban court