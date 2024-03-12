×

South Africa

Stage 3 load-shedding returns

By TimesLIVE - 12 March 2024 - 18:10
The loss of three generating units sees the country move up to stage 3 load-shedding. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Jakub Gojda

The loss of three generating units and the delay in returning a further three units to service has led to load-shedding moving to stage 3.

This will kick in from 4pm on Tuesday until 5am on Wednesday, when stage 2 will be implemented until 4pm.

This alternating pattern of stages 2 and 3 will be repeated daily until further notice.

Load-shedding was at stages 1 and 2 from Monday. The enforced power outages had been suspended at the weekend between 5am and 4pm.

The latest schedule.
Image: Eskom

