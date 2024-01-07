×

South Africa

No load-shedding on Sunday

By TimesLIVE - 07 January 2024 - 15:22
Load-shedding will be suspended until Monday morning.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Load-shedding will remain suspended on Sunday, extending the period of no load-shedding from 10am on Saturday. 

Eskom had said on Saturday load-shedding would remain suspended until 4pm on Sunday, when stage 1 was expected to be implemented. 

But on Sunday, it said the suspension would be extended until 5am on Monday due to sustained lower-than-expected electricity demand and improved generating capacity. 

“Eskom will announce the outlook of the week ahead later on Sunday, and communicate should any significant changes occur.” 

TimesLIVE  

