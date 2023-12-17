In the run-up to Christmas, Eskom announced on Sunday it would suspend power cuts until Friday.
The power utility said: “Due to consistent improvement in available generating capacity, loadshedding will remain suspended until 4pm on Friday. Eskom will closely monitor the power system and communicate should any significant changes occur.”
The evening peak demand forecast is 23,471MW. Unplanned outages are currently at 12,158MW and planned maintenance is 8,728MW of generation capacity.
Power cuts have been suspended since Thursday.
And now for some good news! Eskom suspends power cuts until Friday
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
In the run-up to Christmas, Eskom announced on Sunday it would suspend power cuts until Friday.
The power utility said: “Due to consistent improvement in available generating capacity, loadshedding will remain suspended until 4pm on Friday. Eskom will closely monitor the power system and communicate should any significant changes occur.”
The evening peak demand forecast is 23,471MW. Unplanned outages are currently at 12,158MW and planned maintenance is 8,728MW of generation capacity.
Power cuts have been suspended since Thursday.
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said during a media briefing at the end of November there will be less blackouts over the December period, adding that some days will be free of power cuts.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos