South African National Defence Force member Lwanda Mxolisi Zungu who allegedly shot his wife Tania multiple times in front of his children and mother-in-law in December wants to apply for bail.
This emerged in the Pinetown magistrate's court on Monday when his attorney Lindokuhle Mthembu said while Zungu abandoned his bail bid at his previous appearance, his client had changed his mind.
The state will oppose the application.
Tania's mother, Gwen Msane, who was accompanied by the members of her church, the World Gospel Church in Mayville, was overcome with emotion.
She said the incident had taken a heavy toll on her family.
“It's been a harrowing few months. We are battling to raise the children under the conditions. We are guided by court orders. One of my grandsons is supposed to be applying for high school while the other is supposed to be getting an identity document but things have been difficult,” said Msane.
Zungu handed himself over to the police after hearing of his imminent arrest.
Outside court, members of the public staged a picket calling for bail to be denied.
Ronel Kennedy said justice needed to be served.
“He [Zungu] does not deserve bail. We need justice, not only for Tania, but her family, children and her friends.
“We were torn at seeing Tania's mother who battled tears in court,” said Kennedy.
The case has been adjourned to March 26.
TimesLIVE
SANDF soldier accused of shooting wife wants bail
Image: Supplied
South African National Defence Force member Lwanda Mxolisi Zungu who allegedly shot his wife Tania multiple times in front of his children and mother-in-law in December wants to apply for bail.
This emerged in the Pinetown magistrate's court on Monday when his attorney Lindokuhle Mthembu said while Zungu abandoned his bail bid at his previous appearance, his client had changed his mind.
The state will oppose the application.
Tania's mother, Gwen Msane, who was accompanied by the members of her church, the World Gospel Church in Mayville, was overcome with emotion.
She said the incident had taken a heavy toll on her family.
“It's been a harrowing few months. We are battling to raise the children under the conditions. We are guided by court orders. One of my grandsons is supposed to be applying for high school while the other is supposed to be getting an identity document but things have been difficult,” said Msane.
Zungu handed himself over to the police after hearing of his imminent arrest.
Outside court, members of the public staged a picket calling for bail to be denied.
Ronel Kennedy said justice needed to be served.
“He [Zungu] does not deserve bail. We need justice, not only for Tania, but her family, children and her friends.
“We were torn at seeing Tania's mother who battled tears in court,” said Kennedy.
The case has been adjourned to March 26.
TimesLIVE
Soldier bust for 'stealing' firearms and ammunition from military base and selling them to public
SANDF soldier arrested with alleged accomplice for prisoner escape
Hawks arrest man linked to killing of cop at barber shop
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos