Columnists

GCINA MTENGWANE | SA needs a party with clear policy direction, that can make informed decision amid challenges

With coalition governance, political rivalry hinders parties to serve citizens

By Gcina Mtengwane - 08 March 2024 - 13:19
South Africans went on to polls in a historical election in 1994, however, 30 years later South Africans still find themselves in a pressing need for real social, economic and political change.
Image: Supplied

The notion that 2024 could echo the transformative spirit of 1994 holds weight. South Africans find themselves in a pressing need for positive social, economic and political change.

Yet, the avenue through which this change will manifest – a reformed ANC, an opposition party or a coalition government – remains unchartered territory.

SA is on a downward trajectory. As various international indexes project corruption and poor governance, noting also that those indexes may not at times be accurate, the lived experiences of South Africans echo despair, disillusionment and a betrayal of promises for a better life, particularly among the working class and the poor.

The first democratic election in 1994 heralded an era where a new government had the opportunity to represent the interests and aspirations of all citizens, countering the discriminatory policies of apartheid. It fostered optimism for equal access to opportunities and life chances regardless of race, religion, gender, class or ethnicity.

However, the transition to democracy, like any new venture, brought forth both opportunities and challenges. Actualising the vision of a “rainbow nation” necessitated tangible legislative reforms and macroeconomic strategies beyond mere rhetoric. Consequently, initiatives such as the Reconstruction and Development Programme in 1994, the Growth, Employment and Redistribution strategy in 1996, The Accelerated and Shared Growth Initiative for SA in 2005, the new Growth Path in 2010, and the National Development Plan vision 2030 were implemented. While the efficacy of these macroeconomic frameworks remains contested, there is a consensus that more can be done and perhaps differently.

SA grapples with high unemployment, alarming crime rates and an education system ranked among the world’s worst. SA is among the most unsafe countries in the world with an estimate of 27,494 murders recorded in 2022/2023. Ranked at 50th out of 63 countries, its education system is rated among the worst performing in the world.

The education system fails to equip matriculants with practical skills for sustainable livelihoods. Additionally, funding exclusions and high dropout rates plague higher education, exacerbating the crisis. NSFAS has proposed defunding certain qualifications from its budget and half of those who do make it to universities drop out in their first year.  Moreover, SA measures the highest income inequality in the world, with a Gini coefficient of about 0.67, race being a key factor in a society where 10% of the population owns more than 80% of the wealth.

Persistent income inequality and deeply entrenched racial disparities are hindering the opportunities for upward social and economic mobility for the majority, notably the youth. The unemployment rate among youth, which includes persons between 15 and 35 years old, is about 60%.

There is low support for and a high failure rate of start-up small to medium enterprises with between 70% to 80% failing in the first five years of operations. There is a high rate of youth neither in employment nor in education or training. Data shows that 32.6% of graduates struggle to find work within the first two years of graduation, implying that for some, regardless of educational attainment, there is no optimism regarding the prospects for a better future.

The issues highlighted above are just some of the issues facing SA. These challenges underscore the urgent need for well-conceived and actionable solutions.

A governing party must demonstrate clear policy direction and effective implementation mechanisms to uplift the most vulnerable while safeguarding the rights of all citizens, irrespective of race. However, certain radical policy proposals, like affirmative action and land expropriation without compensation, pose significant ideological divides.  

SA boasts over 30 years of democratic experience, providing invaluable lessons from past elections. There is a unique opportunity to nurture democracy and freedom, as is enshrined in the constitution, ensuring the well-being of current and future generations.

The prospect of a coalition government looms large, potentially marking a historic shift.

While unprecedented at the national level, coalition governance has been trialled in various municipalities including Johannesburg, Nelson Mandela Bay, and Ekurhuleni.

However, these experiments often resulted in governance failures, characterised by instability and policy dissonance, rather than cohesive leadership. Political rivalry among the parties undermined service delivery and good governance, leading to the failure of coalition governance at the local government level. 

Policy misalignment emerges as the key impediment to coalition success. The recent formation of the “Moon-shot pact” underscores the necessity for aligned policy positions among coalition partners to avert governance crises.

Voting entails entrusting a political party with the responsibility to serve the interests of millions. It demands an informed understanding of the party’s policies as outlined in its manifesto.

While individual charisma may sway voter preferences, informed decisions are imperative amid SA’s challenges and opportunities.

  • Mtengwane works at Centre for Gender and Africa Studies at the University of the Free State

