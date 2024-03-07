×

South Africa

ANC eThekwini regional secretary out on bail after arrest

07 March 2024 - 16:20
ANC eThekwini regional secretary Musa Nciki has been granted bail after alleged traffic infringements. File image
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

ANC eThekwini regional secretary Musa Nciki is out on bail after his arrest on Wednesday for alleged reckless driving and operating an unlicensed vehicle. 

Nciki, with his bodyguard Ivan Khoza, appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Thursday.

His other protector appeared in a separate court.

The state alleges the men were driving on Lighthouse Road in Umhlanga on March 6 when they allegedly ignored a road traffic signal.

They allegedly skipped a red traffic light and were driving an unlicensed vehicle.

They were released on bail of R5,000 each. 

KwaZulu-Natal ANC secretary Bheki Mtolo said it would be inappropriate to comment on matters in the hands of law enforcement agencies.

“We will be in a position to comment once we have received a report from the leadership in eThekwini region,” he said. 

Meanwhile, the DA welcomed Nciki's arrest.

“This incident comes as no surprise to the DA and concerned residents but underscores the corruption and illegal activities the ANC is synonymous with,” DA KZN premier candidate Chris Pappas said. 

“The DA will follow developments and we call for the law and the judicial system to be given the space needed without a hint of political interference.”   

The case was postponed to April 10 for further investigation.

TimesLIVE 

