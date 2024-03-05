×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

LISTEN | Mpho Phalatse explains how some DA members ‘red flagged’ her for Joburg mayoral position

05 March 2024 - 10:45
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
Former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse.
Former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Former mayor of Johannesburg Dr Mpho Phalatse says there was a request for her to be “red flagged” within the DA for the position of mayor .

She was reflecting on three decades of democracy on TimesLIVE's original podcast 30 Years of Democracy. Phalatse was elected mayor on November 22 2021 and was ousted in a motion of no confidence on January 26 2023. 

Phalatse said to be eligible to become a mayoral candidate within the DA is a vigorous process. 

She said she received communication that there were members who didn't want her as a candidate.

“I received communication that there was a request for me to be red-flagged as a mayoral candidate.” 

“What was ugly for me was seeing submissions from people who were supporting the red flagging, the lies that went into the submissions. I was disappointed. It came from colleagues..”

Subscribe: iono.fmSpotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

TimesLIVE

Mpho Phalatse resigns as DA councillor

Former Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse has resigned as a DA councillor.
News
6 months ago

READER LETTER | We are still a racially divided nation

Twenty-nine years later, we are a divided nation. Blacks are still on the receiving end of adversity. Who will summon enough courage and tell the ...
Opinion
7 months ago

Thapelo Amad defends Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda after scam allegations

Former Johannesburg mayor Thapelo Amad has defended new mayor Kabelo Gwamanda regarding what he calls “various false and unsubstantiated allegations ...
News
9 months ago

Mpho Phalatse denies waging personal vendetta against Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda

DA caucus leader Mpho Phalatse has denied waging a personal vendetta against newly-elected Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda, saying she's acting on ...
News
9 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill
Here are AKA & Tibz' alleged killers: First appearance in Durban court