READER LETTER | We are still a racially divided nation

Dr Mpho Phalatse was recently beaten to the DA leadership race by a matriculant, John Steenhuisen. This is a political party known for having a keen eye on qualifications or experience.
The polling tendency of whites (the constituency of the DA) is to vote for a white party. How is the DA going to get the numbers in 2024 as they desperately want to take back SA? The majority in this land is black. But blacks are fed up with the DA’s stance on partnering or collaborating with foreigners in SA. Foreigners are legally and economically helped and supported at the expense of local blacks.
Former president Nelson Mandela was hated for being the first black democratically elected president in 1994. We used to carry such a burden of insults at places of work, worship, learning or recreation. Even if our constitution allowed for a presidential electoral system, whites were going to vote for their own so-called competent leader. Post-apartheid experience has disproved the widely held notion that he was the blue-eyed boy of whites.
Like a great leader, Mandela acknowledged that he was a man of flesh. He subscribed to the biblical belief that for all have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God, Romans 3:23. He would have admitted that the ANC erred in inviting all foreigners to descend on our shores in large numbers. Apartheid whites took advantage of the foreign influx. Foreigners, especially our African brothers and sisters, are no angels either. The extent of criminality committed in our country is incalculable.
Finally, Mandela knew that whoever covers his sins will not prosper, but whoever confesses and forsakes them will have mercy, Proverbs 28:13. So, he would have confessed that the Codesa negotiations were a one-sided affair: blacks gave way too much and got little or nothing in return.
Twenty-nine years later, we are a divided nation. Blacks are still on the receiving end of adversity. Who will summon enough courage and tell the truth?
Thami Zwane, Edenvale, Ekurhuleni
READER LETTER | We are still a racially divided nation
Image: Gallo Images/Lisa Hinatowicz
