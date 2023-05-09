×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Thapelo Amad defends Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda after scam allegations

09 May 2023 - 13:24
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
Kabelo Gwamanda during his first speech as executive mayor of Johannesburg.
Kabelo Gwamanda during his first speech as executive mayor of Johannesburg.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Former Johannesburg mayor Thapelo Amad has defended new mayor Kabelo Gwamanda regarding what he calls “various false and unsubstantiated allegations regarding historical business affairs”.

It is alleged Gwamanda, through his entity, iThemba Lama Afrika, scammed people into investing in a funeral scheme. However, the investors were allegedly left high and dry when it was time to claim their benefits.

Amad, Al Jama-ah's caucus leader, said this triggered “false, expedient and opportunistic” statements by former Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse.

“These public attacks on ... Gwamanda and misrepresentation of his business affairs, which were staged by Phalatse, violated his rights to human dignity and to be heard through a properly constituted process,” said Amad.

In a letter to council speaker Colleen Makhubele, he said a full investigation needed to be concluded through a lawfully constituted body, such as the ethics committee.

Makhubele's office confirmed receiving Amad's letter.

"[Until we know whether there is any substance to the allegations] against councillor Gwamanda, his right to human dignity and right to be heard warrant full recognition and protection,” he said.

Amad, through Makhubele's office, requested an investigation be conducted by the council's ethics committee to find out if Phalatse's allegations regarding Gwamanda's business interests have any bearing on his status as a councillor and mayor.

“In addition, we need to know whether the staged public attacks of Phalatse on Gwamanda’s person and misrepresentation of his private affairs has not violated his rights and brought the office he holds into serious disrepute, and whether in so doing, she did not contravene the provisions of section 2(a)(b) of the code of conduct for councillors through her acts of political expediency and opportunism,” he said.

TimesLIVE

Mpho Phalatse denies waging personal vendetta against Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda

DA caucus leader Mpho Phalatse has denied waging a personal vendetta against newly-elected Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda, saying she's acting on ...
News
7 hours ago

DA calls for fraud-accused Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda to account

The DA caucus in the Johannesburg council has called for newly elected mayor Kabelo Gwamanda to account for accusations he is a scammer, saying he ...
News
1 day ago

Kabelo Gwamanda elected Johannesburg mayor

Kabelo Gwamanda has been elected mayor of Johannesburg.
News
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

I am proof of the revolution: Newly elected JHB mayor Kabelo Gwamanda's ...
We are waiting for Zuma to join the EFF says Malema at the party's 10 year ...