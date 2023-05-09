Phalatse said the DA is offering support and assistance to anyone who would like to press charges against Gwamanda.
“I have gathered quite a significant amount of information on the matter and I have become a mediator of sorts in the matter, which we are [doing] as public representatives. Our interest is that people get justice, but our interest from council's perspective is that we are able to also investigate from our end the fitness of councillor Gwamanda to hold office,” she said.
Speaking to Sowetan on Sunday, Gwamanda and his office labelled the allegations a “character assassination”.
He denied swindling and scamming people, saying anyone who claimed he had robbed them should open a case against him.
“[I am] not shaken or bothered by the DA. Remember, the DA’s political approach is attacking other political parties. No-one knows what they stand for.”
Al Jama-ah leader Ganief Hendricks said the ANC had vetted Gwamanda and the secretary-general of the party Fikile Mbalula said he had passed with a “clean bill”.
“We have nothing to say about the DA. They just want to disrupt the operations of the city and take us away from our focus, which is providing service delivery.”
Hendricks labelled Phalatse a “sore loser” and claimed the DA was “up to their dirty tricks”.
Mpho Phalatse denies waging personal vendetta against Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
