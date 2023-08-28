“In a political environment where council meetings have become too frequent and irregular it would be impossible to move between healthcare and council activities
Mpho Phalatse resigns as DA councillor
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Former Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse has resigned as a DA councillor. Phalatse, a qualified medical doctor, says she was going back to saving lives.
In a letter to DA caucus leader Belinda Echeozonjoku and chief whip Leah Knot, Phalatse said her resignation did not mean she was resigning from her party.
The resignation will be effective from the end of September.
“It is with a heavy heart that I tender my resignation... However, my resignation should never be misconstrued as a resignation from the Democratic Alliance. Neither should it be considered as the end of my political career. I remain a patriotic South African and my return to public service is guaranteed.
"Time will tell,” said Phalatse.
“In a political environment where council meetings have become too frequent and irregular it would be impossible to move between healthcare and council activities
She said the healthcare sector was quite demanding with frequent medical emergencies.
“In a political environment where council meetings have become frequent and irregular, it would be impossible to move between healthcare and council activities without compromising the one or the other.
She said the changing political and economic climate necessitated that she embarks on a process of introspection and reflection regarding her future as a councillor.
“After months of in-depth reflection and consultation with my family, I have come to the conclusion that as a qualified medical doctor with vast experience in healthcare and beyond, I could make a better, meaningful and invaluable contribution elsewhere,” said Phalatse.
She said when she came into mainstream politics in 2016, she was motivated by the desire to serve.
“That decision came at a huge personal sacrifice and the sacrifice of my family. I left my medical profession and thriving business in order to contribute to the rebuilding of my country.”
She said the last seven years of service as a councillor in the city have been fulfilling.
“Very few people have the privilege of starting a political career as an MMC for health and social development and becoming an executive mayor and leader of the main opposition in such a short period of time. I am very proud of the achievements we have had during my tenure as an MMC, the executive mayor and an ordinary councillor.”
