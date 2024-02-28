The Multi-Party Charter (MPC) believes ending Eskom's monopoly and increasing private power generation is the answer to end load-shedding.
The 11 parties in the MPC on Wednesday unveiled a plan to create a competitive and open energy market that will make Eskom's years of underperformance and load-shedding a thing of the past.
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba presented the plan on behalf of the MPC, saying there is an urgent need for the electorate to remove a failed government and hand the reins to a leadership with the skills, political will, and integrity to end rolling blackouts and increase sustainable energy development.
“The [proposed] reforms announced by the charter today [Wednesday] will secure South Africa’s energy future while increasing clean, renewable energy use.”
The MPC said first-time voters in 2024 have never known life without load-shedding, with the economy losing hundreds of billions of rand.
Countless small businesses were shutting their doors because of the ineptitude, corruption and mismanagement of Eskom by national government, which has destroyed South Africa’s energy security.
The MPC has adopted a three-pronged approach: reforming Eskom, establishing an open energy market and ensuring a just transition to a renewable energy future.
Multi-Party Charter presents plan to end load-shedding
Image: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
The Multi-Party Charter (MPC) believes ending Eskom's monopoly and increasing private power generation is the answer to end load-shedding.
The 11 parties in the MPC on Wednesday unveiled a plan to create a competitive and open energy market that will make Eskom's years of underperformance and load-shedding a thing of the past.
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba presented the plan on behalf of the MPC, saying there is an urgent need for the electorate to remove a failed government and hand the reins to a leadership with the skills, political will, and integrity to end rolling blackouts and increase sustainable energy development.
“The [proposed] reforms announced by the charter today [Wednesday] will secure South Africa’s energy future while increasing clean, renewable energy use.”
The MPC said first-time voters in 2024 have never known life without load-shedding, with the economy losing hundreds of billions of rand.
Countless small businesses were shutting their doors because of the ineptitude, corruption and mismanagement of Eskom by national government, which has destroyed South Africa’s energy security.
The MPC has adopted a three-pronged approach: reforming Eskom, establishing an open energy market and ensuring a just transition to a renewable energy future.
Multi-party charter urges young people to register to vote for change
These include:
The parties are committed to retraining and reskilling people in the coal sector to ensure the socioeconomic impact of the energy transition is justly managed.
“Care will be taken to ensure this transition does not result in job losses or place the nation’s energy security at risk. We have consulted a broad range of experts and are capitalising on the governance experience within the charter.”
TimesLIVE
What some political parties promise ahead of elections
Jardine invites ex-ANC vet Mavuso Msimang to his new outfit
DA to call for fresh elections in Johannesburg
Buoyed by re-election, Steenhuisen declares EFF enemy No.1
ANC to seek an audience with Mbeki over the Phala Phala letter
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos