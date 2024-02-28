Gauteng portfolio committee on safety condemns Dr Isabelle's killing

The Gauteng portfolio committee on community safety has condemned the brutal murder of Dr Michael Isabelle, who was tragically shot and killed during an armed robbery at his medical facility in Dobsonville, Soweto, on Monday.
“This heartbreaking incident serves as a sad reminder of the pervasive violence that plagues our communities, with innocent individuals bearing the brunt of heinous crimes. Despite concerted efforts by government and civil society to combat crime in Gauteng and across the nation, criminals continue to wreak havoc and instil fear among South Africans,” chairperson of the portfolio committee, Bandile Masuku, said in a statement.
“The committee urgently calls upon law-enforcement agencies to swiftly apprehend those responsible for this senseless act of violence and ensure that they are brought to justice,” he urged.
Speaking to Sowetan, police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said three suspects entered the surgery under the pretext of needing the doctor’s medical assistance for their friend. Once the receptionist let them inside the consultation room, they reportedly shot the doctor.
“They stole two cellphones before fleeing the scene. The victim was taken to the nearest medical care centre where he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries. No arrests have been made and police are still searching for the suspects,” said Nevhuhulwi.
Masuku concluded by passing his condolences to the deceased's family and acknowledging the doctor’s role in the community where he even offered his services for free.
“Furthermore, the committee extends its heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased doctor. We stand in solidarity with them during this difficult time and recognise the invaluable role that doctors play in saving lives and providing essential medical care to those in need. We urge the entire nation to unite in condemning violence and reaffirming our commitment to building safer communities for all.”
Gauteng portfolio committee on safety condemns Dr Isabelle's killing
Medic shot dead by three men in his Soweto surgery
Image: Supplied
