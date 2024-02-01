Multi-party charter urges young people to register to vote for change

The multi-party charter has held voter registration campaign events to encourage voter registration, its first event involving all signatories to the charter.

The parties — the DA, FF Plus, IFP, Action SA, ACDP, Isanco, UIM, UCDP, Ekhetu and UNP — convened at the Johannesburg city hall on Thursday with one particular objective — to persuade young people to register to vote and convince them to put their faith behind one of the parties in the charter.

Action SA spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni said it was crucial for young people to register to secure a better future for themselves.

Ngobeni said: “Young people have the most to gain but also the most to lose in 2024. Only if they are registered can they use the power of their vote to choose a better future for themselves — a future based on the multi-party charter’s vision of a new government to build a just, inclusive and prosperous South Africa based on opportunity, freedom and security for all its citizens.”