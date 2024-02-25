×

Nine killed as bus from ANC rally overturns

25 February 2024 - 11:06
Koena Mashale Journalist
The passenger bus rolled on the R33 between Vryheid and Paulpietersburg at about 5am on Sunday.
Nine people have been  confirmed dead and others were injured in a bus accident in KwaZulu-Natal.

The bus was coming from Moses Mabhida Stadium, where ANC was having its manifesto launch on Saturday. 

According to SAPS national spokesperson Athlenda Mathe, police and various emergency services were at the scene of a bus accident on the R33 between Vryheid and Paulpietersburg in KwaZulu-Natal. 

“According to a preliminary report, the bus was coming from the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban when it overturned,” said Mathe. 

Mathe said those injured had been taken to various hospitals in the area for medical care. Last month, five people were killed when their bus overturned in Limpopo. The bus was transporting ANC supporters to the party's January 8 celebrations in Mpumalanga. About 47 people were injured.

