Ramaphosa agrees to delayed departure for Sars boss Kieswetter

SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Edward Kieswetter will not leave Sars when his term ends on April 30.

This follows an agreement that President Cyril Ramaphosa reached with Kieswetter to extend his tenure beyond the end of his term to enable an orderly transition in the organisation, the Presidency said in a statement on Tuesday.

In March 2019, Ramaphosa appointed Kieswetter for a five-year term that started on May 1 2019.

