×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Toyota stolen 14 years ago in Eastern Cape found by police in Mpumalanga

25 February 2024 - 15:44
The vehicle was reported stolen in Komani (Queenstown) in December 2010.
The vehicle was reported stolen in Komani (Queenstown) in December 2010.
Image: Supplied

Mpumalanga police have recovered a Toyota Corolla sedan reported stolen 14 years ago in the Eastern Cape after noticing something amiss.

Police spokesperson Capt Magonseni Nkosi said officers were doing a vehicle verification on a white Toyota Corolla and noticed the vehicle identification number (VIN) on the licence disc did not correspond with the VIN on the body of the vehicle.

Further investigation revealed the vehicle was reported stolen in Komani (Queenstown) in December 2010.

Nkosi said the driver, a 31-year-old male, was arrested by members of a joint task team at the Nerston Port of Entry — on the border of South Africa and Eswatini on Saturday.

He is expected to appear in the Amsterdam magistrate’s court on Monday for possession of a suspected stolen vehicle.

Nkosi said there was a possibility a further charge, related to the theft of a motor vehicle, would be added later.

Provincial police commissioner Lt Semakaleng Daphney Manamela applauded members for an “exceptional recovery” after more than a decade had passed.

TimesLIVE

Polo Vivo found completely stripped, barely two hours after cops alerted

It was a case of 'Gone in 60 Seconds' stealing exotic cars in the action heist film starring Nicolas Cage, but in South Africa criminals can make a ...
News
1 month ago

Police arrest two men with rhino horns after high-speed car chase

Two men are expected to appear in the Vryheid magistrate's court after they were arrested with two rhino horns and a rifle hidden in their car's ...
News
1 month ago

Body of car-hijacking victim found after suspected hijackers arrested

The body of a murdered car-hijacking victim was found in a shallow grave by KwaZulu-Natal police this week after his stolen vehicle was recovered.
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Basketball Africa League is back! #BAL4
Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism