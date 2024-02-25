Missing man found 'buried on top of grave in cemetery' after tavern quarrel

“The seventh suspect handed himself to the police on Saturday.
Seven suspects face kidnapping and murder charges after a man they had a quarrel with at a tavern in the North West was found buried in a shallow grave — on top of another grave at a cemetery.
The suspects, aged between 20 and 36, were arrested during the week in connection with the disappearance of 32-year-old Solomon Moopane, initially reported at the Makapanstad police station as missing.
He and a friend were at a tavern last Saturday and got into an argument with the suspects.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda Funani said Moopane left the tavern in a black Volkswagen Golf.
“The victim’s friend was assaulted by the suspects and put inside the boot of [their] vehicle ... he managed to escape. [The next] morning he could not find Moopane and went to open a missing person docket.
“Police and the community searched without success but his vehicle was found torched in the bush,” Funani said.
She said one suspect was traced and arrested on Monday. Two more were arrested on Wednesday and three others on Friday.
“The victim’s decomposed body was found buried in a shallow grave on top of another grave in the cemetery.
“The seventh suspect handed himself to the police on Saturday.
“More charges — such as two counts of kidnapping, malicious damage to property, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH), defeating the ends of justice, unlawful possession of a firearm, carjacking and violation of a grave — were added,” she said.
The suspects are expected to appear in the Themba magistrate's court on Monday.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena appealed to the community to solve their differences amicably.
He also applauded the community for assisting the police in the search for the victim.
TimesLIVE
