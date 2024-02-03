×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Body of car-hijacking victim found after suspected hijackers arrested

03 February 2024 - 13:07
Hendrik Hancke Senior reporter
Police recovered the partially decomposed body of a car owner hijacked in January after two suspects were arrested on Thursday driving the stolen vehicle.
Police recovered the partially decomposed body of a car owner hijacked in January after two suspects were arrested on Thursday driving the stolen vehicle.
Image: Supplied

The body of a murdered car-hijacking victim was found in a shallow grave by KwaZulu-Natal police this week after his stolen vehicle was recovered.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said members of the King Cetshwayo district task team received information about two men travelling in a stolen vehicle from Nongoma towards Mtubatuba.

“The vehicle was spotted near Nkodibe and it was stopped. On questioning the suspects, it was discovered that none of the occupants owned the vehicle. The suspects, Smiso Mhlongo and Thabani Shangase, both aged 34, were placed under arrest for possession of suspected stolen property,” Gwala said.

But their work was not done yet.

The vehicle that was recovered this week after being stolen in January.
The vehicle that was recovered this week after being stolen in January.
Image: Supplied

“The team conducted further investigations and the findings were that the owner of the vehicle was allegedly hijacked and killed. His body was buried in the Nongoma area.”

On Friday, various police role playersproceeded to the identified area at Embonjeni in Nongoma to search for the body of the victim.

“A canine pointed to where the body of the victim was buried in a shallow grave near the river and the body was exhumed.”

They made a gruesome find.

“A partially decomposed body of a 46-year-old man was found after he went missing on January 19. Charges of murder and carjacking were opened at Nongoma,” Gwala said.

“The arrested suspects appeared before the KwaMsane magistrate's court on Friday and were remanded. They will appear in the Nongoma magistrate's court soon.”

TimesLIVE

Manhunt launched after murdered woman found near road in Limpopo

A manhunt has been launched for a suspect after a woman was found murdered on the side of a road in Giyani.
News
5 days ago

Mpumalanga cops probe murder case after charred remains of two found in burnt car

The burnt remains of two people were found in a charred vehicle in Masoyi, Mpumalanga, on Saturday.
News
1 month ago

At least 40 more people die in floods and landslides in DR Congo

At least 40 more people have died in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, local authorities said, after heavy downpours overnight on Tuesday ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 30 January 2024
Tension in Groblersdal after assault charge