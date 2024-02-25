Blitzboks miss out on top eight finish in Canada

The Springbok Sevens lost their final Pool C match 22-10 against Ireland on Saturday at BC Place in Vancouver, hence missing the quarterfinals of the HSBC SVNS series for the first time this season.

They did recover some pride later in the day, beating Canada 20-14 to stay in the hunt for some valuable series points.

The Blitzboks face Australia on Sunday at (9.21pm SA time) in the 9th/10th place match in what turned out to be a disappointing tournament for the team.

The defeat against Ireland meant South Africa finished last in their pool for the first time this season also. At half time, things were still tight, with the Irish leading 10-5, but two late tries killed off any Cup hopes the SA side had for this weekend.

Ireland did well to control the aerial battle and kickoffs, while some poor defence by individuals in the Blitzboks jersey handed the Irish good momentum when needed. There was some joy for David Brits, who scored a first ever try in the series, but that was one of only a few things to celebrate in that performance.