Legal challenge against Zulu king's financial benefits goes to court
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Traditional prime minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi says he is confident Zulu monarch King Misuzulu kaZwelithini will overcome a pending legal battle against him.
He was speaking ahead of a court challenge brought by his uncle prince Mbonisi Zulu to strip the king of the financial benefits he receives from the KwaZulu-Natal government. This comes amid court applications challenging his legitimacy as Zulu monarch.
The king, who is chairperson of the Ingonyama Trust Board, receives a monthly salary and other financial benefits from the provincial government.
“We are confident upon reading the papers and the previous court appearance that the judge would find the king is duly nominated in his position and that no one has the authority to restrict him from performing his duties as chairperson of the Ingonyama Trust,” ButhelezI said.
He was confident the king's legal team would be able to successfully argue in his favour.
“They will rely on the law and the frivolous applications launched by Prince Mbonisi will be put to bed once and for all.”
Buthelezi said the monarch's duties included appointing a prime minister, installing amakhosi and ensuring the Ingonyama Trust was functional.
“Our view is that the king is legitimately on the throne. This is the ninth argument launched by Prince Mbonisi where he uses the court to delegitimise him.
“The same arguments which he raised in Pretoria are now being brought to the fore again We are relying on the courts today to ensure that this abuse of court process does not take place any longer and the king's position as de facto head of the Zulu nation is consolidated through the court ruling coming out today.”
He said the judgment of Pretoria high court judge Norman Davis, who instructed President Cyril Ramaphosa to set up the committee to assess say that the king's appointment was not in line with Zulu customs, was not in question.
“The second part of the judgment was to instruct the president to look into procedural issues of the recognition of the king. But the nomination of the king is not in question. The judge reaffirmed that and there is no crisis.”
He rejected the applications as “misplaced”.
This is a developing story.
