Vlakfontein Road declared safe after gas pipe leak in Springs

03 January 2024 - 13:34
Image: EMPD/File Photo

A gas pipe leak was reported on Tuesday in Springs along Vlakfontein Road.

Ekurhuleni metro police department (EMPD) spokesperson Lt-Col Kelebogile Thepa said the incident was reported at 7pm and contained by about 11pm.

She said the area has since been declared safe. 

“This is after confirmation was received from Sasol and the road has been open for traffic.”

She said EMPD officials are monitoring excavation operations by technicians.

