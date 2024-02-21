The uMngeni municipality dismissed claims that there is no space for the dead in Howick, in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.
The municipality says there is ample burial space at one of its cemeteries which can handle an additional 8,000 burials.
Reports this week said Howick Cemetery had reached full capacity and the Lions River Cemetery was almost full.
This raised concerns about the financial implications it might have on residents who would have to travel long distances to access other burial sites.
The DA-run municipality said the reports were misleading.
“The municipality assures residents there is ample burial space at the Curry's Post Cemetery. The cemetery can handle an additional 8,000 burial spaces. This is enough for the foreseeable future.”
It said cemeteries nearing capacity are those that started informally and have grown.
The municipality took over management of these cemeteries after they had been established by communities.
“In some cases, these community cemeteries are on traditional land or have encroached on private land. To ensure more burial space options in the future the municipality is identifying suitable land for additional cemeteries. Cemeteries must meet strict environmental standards to ensure groundwater is not contaminated and the soil can accommodate the deceased,” said the municipality.
Those requiring burial space can book at the municipal offices.
TimesLIVE
KZN municipality assures residents cemeteries not running out of space
Image: 123RF/oneinchpunch
TimesLIVE
