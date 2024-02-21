×

Gauteng teacher in court for 'possession of drugs on school premises'

The teacher was arrested and appeared in court

21 February 2024 - 15:30
A Gauteng teacher was allegedly bust with drugs on the school's premises.
Image: Gareth Wilson

A Gauteng teacher has been removed from a secondary school as a precaution after he was allegedly found in possession of drugs on the school premises on Valentine's Day.

According to the Gauteng education department, the teacher at Thoko Thaba Secondary School in Thokoza, Ekurhuleni, was allegedly found with a bag and box of drugs.

Police were called to the school and he was arrested and appeared in court the next day, department spokesperson Steve Mabona said.

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane expressed concern that the matter was not reported to the department timeously by the school management team. This led to a protest by the community.

“The department has launched an investigation and the [teacher] has been removed from the school as a precaution.”

Mabona could not say whether the teacher was suspended or dismissed. 

Chiloane condemned such conduct.

“We plead with the community to allow this matter to be handled by the department and relevant law enforcement authorities for appropriate an resolution.”

