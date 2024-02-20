×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Firm ordered to payback profits gained under unlawful PPE contract

Gauteng department of health awarded LNG Scientific multi-million rand contract in 2020

20 February 2024 - 14:40
In a default judgment handed down last week, the Tribunal ordered that the company owned by Letloega Thabiso Lekoana be divested of all profits enjoyed under the invalid contract.
In a default judgment handed down last week, the Tribunal ordered that the company owned by Letloega Thabiso Lekoana be divested of all profits enjoyed under the invalid contract.
Image: 123RFEvgenyi Lastochkin

The Special Tribunal has declared that the awarding of a R113m personal protective equipment (PPE) tender to LNG Scientific invalid and unlawful. 

The Centurion-based company had scored the tender from the Gauteng department of health at the height of Covid-19 in 2020. 

In a default judgment handed down last week, the Tribunal ordered that the company owned by Letloega Thabiso Lekoana be divested of all profits enjoyed under the invalid contract. The company was also ordered to submit audited statements within 30 days setting out its income and expenses in relation to the PPE items it delivered to the Gauteng health department pursuant to the impugned contract supported by expert reports.

Ramaphosa authorises SIU to probe Prasa, home affairs department

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed two proclamations authorising the Special Investigating Unit to probe allegations of maladministration in the ...
News
22 hours ago

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) had been tasked to investigate all questionable PPE tenders that were awarded by the state during Covid-19. SIU had brought the application before the Tribunal. 

According to the SIU, in April 2020 the then departmental chief financial officer Kabelo Lehloenya took a decision to procure 500,000 N95 masks at R55,50 each, one million three-ply surgical masks at R18 each and 250,000 boxes of 100 sterile, powder-free surgical gloves at R270 per box.

“An SIU investigation in the affairs of Gauteng health department has found that competitive bidding process was not followed and deviation from this process was not duly approved, and the contracted prices were high. Furthermore, the SIU found that LNG was not registered on the government’s Central Supplier Database for the supply of PPE when it was awarded the multimillion-rand contract,” said SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago. 

The company was ordered to pay legal costs for the application while the SIU was ordered to file expert report on the reasonableness of the income and expenses set out in LNG statements.

Correctional services sacks two senior officials for PPE tender irregularities

Department of correctional services CFO Dzivhuluwani Ligege and director for procurement Thivhonali Netshimbupfe have been dismissed for ...
News
3 days ago

'I was consulting and was paid, this is a malicious campaign': Designer Thula Sindi on SIU investigation

Renowned fashion designer Thula Sindi says the allegation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) that he was involved in embezzling a poultry farm ...
News
3 days ago

Eskom senior technician in court on fraud and corruption charges

A senior Eskom technician who is a shareholder in a company which allegedly did business with Eskom appeared in the Middelburg specialised ...
News
6 days ago

SIU recovers more than R737m in NSFAS investigation

The Special Investigating Unit has so far recovered R737,926,351 in its investigation into the affairs of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.
News
1 week ago

Silinga accuses Satawu of meddling in Transnet tender

Transnet boss Pepi Silinga has accused the national leadership of the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) of trying to pressure ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Basketball Africa League is back! #BAL4
Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism