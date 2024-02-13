A senior Eskom technician who is a shareholder in a company which allegedly did business with Eskom appeared in the Middelburg specialised commercial crimes court on Tuesday to face fraud, corruption and money-laundering charges.
It is alleged that during August 2022, Nkhetheni Percy Ramaru, 51, misrepresented to Eskom that he was not conducting business with the power utility.
A probe by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) revealed that he was a shareholder at a company called MXO Logistics CC, which was conducting business with Eskom.
“This was discovered on the declaration forms and tender documents submitted by MXO Logistics CC to Eskom. As a result Eskom suffered an actual loss of R14,940,” Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said.
She said a case was referred to the Hawks’ Middelburg-based serious corruption Investigation for further investigation. The case was postponed to next Monday.
TimesLIVE
Eskom senior technician in court on fraud and corruption charges
Accused was a shareholder at a company conducting business with Eskom
Image: 123RF
