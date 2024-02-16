×

Correctional services sacks two senior officials for PPE tender irregularities

By TimesLIVE - 17 February 2024 - 09:56
The department of correctional services has fired two senior officials for non compliance with procurement processes for PPEs during Covid-19.
Image: 123RF/Oksana Smyshliaeva

Department of correctional services CFO Dzivhuluwani Ligege and director for procurement Thivhonali Netshimbupfe have been dismissed for noncompliance with procurement processes for personal protective equipment (PPE) during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said on Friday three senior managers were charged and underwent an internal disciplinary hearing process for noncompliance with procurement prescripts.

Nxumalo said another senior manager, a director for logistics, was found not guilty and is back at work. 

In 2020, the department said it called in the Special Investigating Unit to investigate PPE procurement within its ranks after receiving anonymous tip-offs about alleged corruption in the tender processes. 

At the time, the department said it reported the allegations to the SIU as part of its commitment to clean governance and to root out corruption and maladministration. 



