South Africa

Wild shoot-out between warring taxi operators on West Rand

By TimesLIVE - 09 November 2023 - 10:19
Some of the weapons seized after the taxi-related shootout.
Image: SAPS

A shoot-out between security officials of rival minibus taxi associations rocked Kagiso on the West Rand, leaving two people wounded.

Police seized 18 firearms, including rifles, and arrested 13 men.

Spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said officers responded to a shoot-out on Wednesday.

“They found two groups of what is believed to be security companies affiliated to two different taxi associations shooting at each other.

When the police approached, the occupants of an armoured vehicle disembarked and fled on foot, he said.

Thirteen people were arrested after the shoot-out was halted by the arrival of West Rand police.
Image: SAPS

“Thirteen suspects were cornered and arrested while 13 rifles, four pistols, ammunition and magazines were seized from the scene and one firearm was found hidden at a nearby filling station.”

The firearms will be subjected to investigations and ballistic testing to ascertain if they were used in the commission of other serious and violent crimes.

Nevhuhulwi said two people from one of the groups were wounded during the shoot-out and taken to hospital.

“All arrested suspects are expected to appear in court soon on charges of attempted murder and discharging a firearm in a municipal area.”

Police investigations continue.

