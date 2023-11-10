A prominent SABC radio personality is due to appear in court next month after illegal firearms were allegedly found at her Eshowe, KwaZulu-Natal, home in 2020.
Police confirmed that the presenter was summonsed to appear in the Eshowe magistrate’s court on December 12.
Provincial police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the arrest followed police finding an AK47 assault rifle, a .22 rifle, .303 rifles and rounds of ammunition at the house in November 2020.
Netshiunda said police also found a suspected stolen vehicle engine with its number erased.
“Investigations have thus far revealed that the .22 and .303 rifles were stolen during a burglary at a house in Richmond in 2016.”
He said the suspect faces charges of unlawful possession of firearms, unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of suspected stolen property.
TimesLIVE
Illegal firearms allegedly found at SABC radio personality's Eshowe home
Image: Supplied
A prominent SABC radio personality is due to appear in court next month after illegal firearms were allegedly found at her Eshowe, KwaZulu-Natal, home in 2020.
Police confirmed that the presenter was summonsed to appear in the Eshowe magistrate’s court on December 12.
Provincial police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the arrest followed police finding an AK47 assault rifle, a .22 rifle, .303 rifles and rounds of ammunition at the house in November 2020.
Netshiunda said police also found a suspected stolen vehicle engine with its number erased.
“Investigations have thus far revealed that the .22 and .303 rifles were stolen during a burglary at a house in Richmond in 2016.”
He said the suspect faces charges of unlawful possession of firearms, unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of suspected stolen property.
TimesLIVE
Police intercept firearms to be used at 'memorial service gun salute'
Girl, 15, arrested with illegal guns outside Limpopo police station
Firearms dealer accused of supplying guns to gangsters in Eastern Cape
Emalahleni man found with 9 illegal guns, 617 live rounds gets bail
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos