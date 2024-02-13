×

King Misuzulu fires Ingonyama Trust Board chair Thanduyise Mzimela, appoints himself

Spokesperson Prince Afrika also relieved of his duties

13 February 2024 - 18:18
In a letter notifying Thanduyise Mzimela of his removal is Ingonyama Trust Board chair, it appears King Misuzulu kaZwelithini was already trying to fire Mzimela as early as September. File photo.
King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has elected to chair the Ingonyama Trust Board (ITB) himself and fired the chairperson he appointed barely nine months ago. 

For the first time since its formation, the trust will now be chaired by its sole trustee.

The king’s traditional prime minister, Thulasizwe Buthelezi, said this was legal. Buthelezi also explained the king’s rationale.

“His majesty will chair ITB to bring stability to the trust and to enhance the role of amakhosi in it. He has informed the minister and asked the minister to publicise that,” said Buthelezi.  

In a letter notifying Thanduyise Mzimela of his removal, it appears the king was already trying to fire Mzimela as early as September.

The letter reads: “I, King Misuzulu KaZwelithini, addressed you in a letter dated September 22, 2023, which was forwarded to you via e-mail, pertaining to the revocation as the chairman of the Ingonyama Trust Board.  Correspondence was met with silence.”

