South Africa

WATCH | 18 injured in multiple vehicle collision in Durban

07 February 2024 - 09:50
The N3 in Durban was the scene of a multi vehicle accident on Wednesday morning.
The N3 in Durban was the scene of a multi vehicle accident on Wednesday morning. 
Image: ALS Paramedics

Eighteen people were injured in a multiple vehicle accident on the N3 Pinetown bound before the Pavilion in Durban on Wednesday. 

Garrith Jamieson of ALS medical services said three taxis and a bakkie collided shortly before 7am.

“Approximately 18 people sustained injuries ranging from moderate to serious and were stabilised on the scene by paramedics before being transported to hospitals for further treatment.

“The driver of one taxi was found severely entrapped in his vehicle. The man was stabilised in the taxi by paramedics while the Durban fire department used the jaws of life and other hydraulic tools to free the man,” said Jamieson. 

He said once free, the man was transported to hospital.

Police were at the scene.

TimesLIVE

