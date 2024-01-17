Durban's M7 was closed on Wednesday after a collision between a truck and a car, followed by a second crash causing a fatality.
Advanced Life Support (ALS) Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they responded to an accident scene on the Durban-bound M7 involving a truck and car. While they were on the scene, a secondary accident, also involving a truck, occurred.
ALS Paramedics asked motorists to be cautious on the roads in the wet weather in and around Durban.
“As one can see and from the weather and the warnings we are expecting level 5 rainfall today [Wednesday]. ALS Paramedics have attended multiple scenes with the common areas the M7 between Pinetown and the Bluff, the M19 towards Reservoir Hills, the M13 towards Field's Hill and the M4 south towards Edwin Swales Drive.”
Motorists should be cautious, leave early to arrive at their destination on time and ensure their tyres, headlights and windscreen wipers are in good working condition.
Fatal accident on Durban's M7 as motorists warned to be cautious before level 5 weather warning
Image: ALS
