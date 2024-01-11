Joburg allocates R200m to fix Lilian Ngoyi street

The damaged section of the road had been closed since the explosion in July last year. This has caused some frustration to business owners as foot traffic lessoned.
Alisa Mukungwa, who runs a clothing store, said she was worried that she would have to close down her business like others near her.
“Other stores have closed down and twelve months is too long. I don't know if I will survive that long. People see the fence around the street and think our shops are closed. We are struggling, we don't see even a quarter of the number of people we used to see every day in our shop. We are just grateful to our loyal customers,” said Mukungwa.
Vendor Benice Aspolo, who repairs phones and sells screen covers, says business had been slow since the blast, which damaged property, including 34 vehicles.
“I have been selling on this very same spot for four years and this situation is very tough. I am struggling to buy food. I only manage to pay rent and that's it. I have four children back home in Malawi and they depend on me to send money. It gives me hope that the construction will start again and we just have to be patient,” he said.
The City of Johannesburg will spend almost R200m to fix Bree Street after it was partially damaged by a gas explosion from the underground pipes.
Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda yesterday announced the beginning of the construction of the street, which is now known as Lilian Ngoyi. The construction is expected to be completed by December this year.
“The city is intending to create a safe and conducive environment for economic activity for formal and informal [businesses] with ease of passage and movement of people into and through Lilian Ngoyi. The focus is also to ensure that we integrate economic development, healthy public environment operations such as ablution facilities, food processing services together with precinct operations and maintenance services,” he said.
The city will also employ an estimated 80 residents during the construction phase and provide business opportunities for small and micro-medium enterprises.
City Manager Floyd Brink said the budget would cover professional fees and construction costs, including any contingencies.
“The R196m should not be misconstrued. It includes all other services within that area. The amount will be for roadworks, stormwater and services infrastructure, electrical, mechanical and structural works required on site to deliver on the designs as approved by the city,” Brink said.
He said the city was still in discussions with the National Disaster Management Centre and relevant spheres of government for the declaration of the disaster so that it could access disaster funding.
