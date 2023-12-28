×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

North West man in court after girlfriend's murder on Christmas Day

By TimesLIVE - 29 December 2023 - 09:10
Lucky Thabiso Akompe, accused of murdering his girlfriend, has been remanded in custody until his next court appearance on January 4.
Lucky Thabiso Akompe, accused of murdering his girlfriend, has been remanded in custody until his next court appearance on January 4.
Image: 123RF

A 29-year-old North West man who allegedly murdered his girlfriend on Christmas Day appeared in the Madikwe magistrate’s court on Thursday to face a charge of murder. 

 North West police spokesperson Capt Sam Tselanyane said Lucky Thabiso Akompe allegedly slit the throat of Lerato Francina Kuate during the early hours of Monday morning at Goedehoop Village near Madikwe. 

Police were called to the scene after the deceased’s body was found in a shack belonging to Akompe’s relative.  

During the search at the house where Akompe stays, police found blood-stained clothes that the accused was seen wearing the previous day, hidden under a bed.  

Akompe later handed himself over to police and was detained. He will appear in court again on Thursday 

He was remanded in custody to enable him to consult a legal representative until his next court appearance next Thursday. 

TimesLIVE 

Wife of murdered Umlazi cop to ring in 2024 behind bars

Murder accused Nongcebo Faith Ntombela's mood matched the gloomy weather after her bid for bail was turned down in the Umlazi magistrate's court on ...
News
22 hours ago

Mpumalanga murder suspects to remain behind bars over Christmas

Two murder suspects nabbed by Mpumalanga police earlier this week during Operation Shanela will remain behind bars over the Christmas period after ...
News
5 days ago

Murder-accused KZN DA councillor Michael Buthelezi to spend festive season behind bars

A 48-year-old KwaZulu-Natal DA councillor accused of murdering his family in a house fire in October will spend Christmas and New Year's Eve behind ...
News
1 week ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
Election in the Democratic Republic of Congo: Votes counting begin