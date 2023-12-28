North West man in court after girlfriend's murder on Christmas Day

A 29-year-old North West man who allegedly murdered his girlfriend on Christmas Day appeared in the Madikwe magistrate’s court on Thursday to face a charge of murder.

North West police spokesperson Capt Sam Tselanyane said Lucky Thabiso Akompe allegedly slit the throat of Lerato Francina Kuate during the early hours of Monday morning at Goedehoop Village near Madikwe.

Police were called to the scene after the deceased’s body was found in a shack belonging to Akompe’s relative.

During the search at the house where Akompe stays, police found blood-stained clothes that the accused was seen wearing the previous day, hidden under a bed.

Akompe later handed himself over to police and was detained. He will appear in court again on Thursday

He was remanded in custody to enable him to consult a legal representative until his next court appearance next Thursday.

