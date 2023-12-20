The state is also expected to call on its second witness from the correctional facility where the accused is detained. It emerged in court that Mabunda received death threats, allegedly from the accused, and an investigation is being conducted by the Hawks.
Insurance murder suspect's bail application to continue next year
Image: NPA Communications.
The case against insurance murder accused Agnes Setshwantsho has been postponed by the Molopo magistrate’s court until January 11 for the continuation of her bail application.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Henry Mamothame said the state is expected to re-examine Sgt Keshi Mabunda, after the defence attorney completed its cross-examination.
The state is also expected to call on its second witness from the correctional facility where the accused is detained. It emerged in court that Mabunda received death threats, allegedly from the accused, and an investigation is being conducted by the Hawks.
Setshwantsho is facing charges of murder, two of fraud and one of defeating the ends of justice.
She was arrested on November 16 on suspicion that she murdered her relatives to benefit from insurance claims.
Mabunda - who was instrumental in nailing insurance killer Rosemary Ndlovu - and a team of detectives, have been working on the case following a tip-off from Setshwantsho’s relatives.
“Through analysis and collection of evidence, including the exhumation of a body, the team was able to link its latest suspect to the team’s first focus of the case.”
The murder that was initially ruled a “natural death” happened in Mmabatho, in the North West, where a female relative died under mysterious circumstances in March this year.
“Investigations have revealed that the suspect fraudulently took out insurance on behalf of her relative before her murder. Police are conducting further investigations with the possibility of adding more charges,” Mamothame said.
The accused will remain in police custody pending the outcome of the bail application.
