Murder accused Nongcebo Faith Ntombela's mood matched the gloomy weather after her bid for bail was turned down in the Umlazi magistrate's court on Thursday.
Ntombela, 43, is charged alongside school principal Sthembiso Khumalo for the May hit on Ntombela's husband, eThekwini metro police captain Thomas Ntombela, outside the couple's home in May. Khumalo was granted bail of R5,000.
A third accused, Khulani Cele, 53, who is alleged to have had an extramarital affair with Nongcebo, is serving a prison sentence at Kokstad prison for an unrelated murder.
Magistrate Zakheni Ngcobo found no exceptional circumstances to release the widow on bail.
“You have shown that your children are the least of your worries. Besides, the children are taken care of by your husband’s family,” said Ngcobo.
Wife of murdered Umlazi cop to ring in 2024 behind bars
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
Murder accused Nongcebo Faith Ntombela's mood matched the gloomy weather after her bid for bail was turned down in the Umlazi magistrate's court on Thursday.
Ntombela, 43, is charged alongside school principal Sthembiso Khumalo for the May hit on Ntombela's husband, eThekwini metro police captain Thomas Ntombela, outside the couple's home in May. Khumalo was granted bail of R5,000.
A third accused, Khulani Cele, 53, who is alleged to have had an extramarital affair with Nongcebo, is serving a prison sentence at Kokstad prison for an unrelated murder.
Magistrate Zakheni Ngcobo found no exceptional circumstances to release the widow on bail.
“You have shown that your children are the least of your worries. Besides, the children are taken care of by your husband’s family,” said Ngcobo.
Bail bid continues for wife of slain Umlazi cop and school principal
There is strong evidence against the former court maintenance officer, who according to the state had fled her marital home.
Ngcobo felt it would not be prudent to release Ntombela as she would likely be a flight risk.
“She has nothing to lose and she would have her freedom. There is nothing exceptional [to grant bail],” Ngcobo.
He said Khumalo, who is from KwaMaphumulo, had more to lose as he was employed and had a panel-beating business where he gets additional income.
“There is no evidence presented to court that Khumalo is a flight risk and would not stand trial,” said Ngcobo.
Khumalo's bail conditions include that he must report to Maphumulo police station twice a week and not interfere with witnesses.
Wife of slain Umlazi cop and school principal in bid for bail
“Should any information come forward that he tried to do so, this court will authorise a warrant of arrest,” said Ngcobo.
Ngcobo said the court had been impressed by investigating officer W/O Sibusiso Ntshangase's evidence which suggested that four people were involved in the murder plot.
The court previously heard that Ntombela had been shot with his service pistol. The firearm was recovered at Khumalo's house.
The gunman who killed Ntombela pleaded guilty before Durban high court judge Kate Pillay in August. He was sentenced to 20 years behind bars.
The hitman is now a state witness.
The matter resumes on January 30.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos