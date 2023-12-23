Two murder suspects nabbed by Mpumalanga police earlier this week during Operation Shanela will remain behind bars over the Christmas period after their case was postponed on Friday.
Sbongumusa Mathebula and Meshack Mathebula, both aged 31, made a brief appearance in the Mkhuhlu magistrate's court after their arrest on Tuesday in Calcutta.
The duo's arrest came after a 58-year-old victim was reportedly shot dead, according to police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala.
“His lifeless body which had bullet wounds was found dumped behind his house on Monday.
“During the court appearance of the suspects, the case was postponed to Thursday, December 28 for a bail application,” Mohlala said.
The operation continued in the province on Friday and Saturday and resulted in the arrest of seven more suspects for various offences.
Two of them were nabbed after being reportedly found in possession of suspected stolen property.
“Two other suspects were arrested for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm while another two were arrested for contravention of the Immigration Act and one was arrested for escaping from lawful custody,” Mohlala said.
Mpumalanga murder suspects to remain behind bars over Christmas
