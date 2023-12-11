×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Five miners freed from Gold One sit-in ordeal

Three escape and two released from protest

By Herman Moloi - 11 December 2023 - 07:10
Mineworkers at the Gold One mine in Springs
Mineworkers at the Gold One mine in Springs
Image: Thulani Mbele

Three mine workers managed to escape and two were released due to their medical conditions after being stuck in an illegal underground sit-in at Gold One mine in Springs, on the East Rand. 

The mine workers are protesting against the dismissal of about 70 employees last month after a disciplinary hearing.  

This was confirmed on Sunday by the head of legal affairs at the mine, Ziyaad Hassan, who said the situation at the mine remained “tense”. 

He said middle managers and contractors were among those still trapped underground.   

“At this stage we understand that Amcu [Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union] and NUM [National Union of Mineworkers] have since distanced themselves from the underground sit-in. Both unions have committed to doing everything they can to diffuse the situation. We are doing everything we can to bring those people safely back to surface,” said Hassan. 

He added that  they were worried about  an apparent trend in which mineworkers stage a sit-in whenever they had grievances.

“We are hearing that those underground are complaining that food is running out, so we are seriously concerned about the health and safety of the miners underground. The situation remains tense and fluid,” Hassan said.

Investigator in Gold One mine sit-in strike shot dead

An investigator who was probing the sit-in hostage drama at the Gold One mine in Gauteng has been fatally shot.
News
2 days ago

In October, more than 500 employees spent three days underground in what the company, police and NUM labelled as kidnapping.

But at the time Amcu and some workers said the sit-in was in protest against the companys failure to award the  rival union organisational rights. 

Meanwhile Impala Platinum says its Impala Rustenburg 11 shaft – which accounts for 15% of annual production, and where 13 employees lost their lives after a conveyance system failure a week ago – will be out of action for the foreseeable future.

Impala spokesperson Johan Theron said the full impact of the closure would depend on how long the shaft remained shut.  “It does not mean we are going to lose 15% of production – it just means 11 shafts’ contribution is 15% and, depending on how long it’s going to be impacted, that will progressively accumulate. If it is out for six months, the impact will be 7.5% of production; if it is out for three months, it will be 3.5%; and if it is out for a month, it will be 1%,” he said.

An internal investigation is underway to get to the bottom of how a conveyance cage hoisting 86 miners to the surface suddenly plummeted. On Thursday, 45 employees were still in hospital, including six in a critical condition. “We will need the regulator, the department of mineral resources & energy  – to check everything and give us the go-ahead to conduct the investigation and effect the necessary repairs. The employees need to receive counselling,” Theron said. 

- Additional reporting by Jeanette Chabalala and Dineo Faku

Miners stage sit-in over looming job cuts

Almost 300 mineworkers staged a sit-in underground for more than 33 hours over looming  retrenchments.
News
2 days ago

Implats miner succumbs to injuries, accident death rises to 13

A day of remembrance has been arranged in collaboration with the families of affected employees.
News
5 days ago

Thirteen ‘illegal immigrants' nabbed at disused gold mine in North West

Thirteen suspected illegal immigrants are expected to appear in the Klerksdorp magistrate's court on Monday after their arrest at a disused mine.
News
1 week ago

SOWETAN | Thousands crying out for lifelines

Mvuso Matomela’s story highlights the human toll of job losses and the misery it inflicts on workers and their families, who face a daily struggle to ...
Opinion
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
'Eskom & ANC is bankrupt': MPs slam Eskom's proposed debt relief amendment bill