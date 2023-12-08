An investigator who was probing the sit-in hostage drama at the Gold One mine in Gauteng has been fatally shot.
In October hundreds of employees refused to come to ground for nearly three days in a sit-in protest against the company’s failure to recognise the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu).
It is understood the man was investigating the instigators behind the enforced sit-in, ahead of disciplinary hearings.
Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said detectives are investigating a case of murder after a shooting incident claimed the life of one person at Modder East, Springs, on Tuesday.
Investigator in Gold One mine sit-in strike shot dead
“It is reported the 55-year-old victim was driving with his wife and two children when he was attacked and shot at by unknown suspects. The victim was declared dead at the scene. The wife and children survived with no injuries.
“One person in the street was hit by a bullet and sustained injuries,” said Nevhuhulwi.
The suspects are reported to have been driving a black BMW vehicle.
Nevhuhulwi said the motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage.
Police are requesting anyone who may have information that can assist with the investigation to contact the Crime Stop line at 08600-10111 or anonymously report tip-offs on the MySAPS app which can be downloaded on any smartphone. All information received will be treated with strictest confidence.
