Boxing

Champ keen to repay his mother’s blessings

Junior welterweight title-holder Nkosi dreams of a brighter future

11 December 2023 - 06:37
Ntethelelo Nkosi after dropping Prince Dlomo to win the SA title
Image: Christo Smith

Newly crowned SA junior welterweight champ Ntethelelo Nkosi wants to show how much he appreciates the support he is getting from his mother by renovating her house in Mtubatuba, KwaZulu-Natal.

The 26 year old second born from a family of six is banking on the national title to show his mother how much he appreciates her blessings.

Most parents find it difficult to allow their children to box because of the dangers of the fistic sport.

Nkosi, who is based in Johannesburg under trainer Damien Durandt, said: “I would like to renovate my mother’s house and probably get myself a set of wheels. She used to be scared that I am a fighter but she later gave me her full support – to  the point  that she would reprimand me when I bunked  gym.” 

Nkosi will be able to call the shots in terms of purse money  now that he is the champion. He says his mother was scared that his fight with Prince Dlomo was scheduled for 12 rounds.

“She was used to seeing me fighting six rounds but all of a sudden it was 12 rounds,” he explained. “She could not watch it because the link given to her was not working.

“I did not pick up her call after the fight because I was caught up with other things. I called her back the next morning and she said she saw the recorded video of the fight. She said she was happy that I won.

This title is going to open doors for me and help me change my life at home,” said the champion who has backing of Jewell Industries, IME, Savika Special Ops, Elegant Systems, Auto Armor and Pro-Eco Recycling.

“It is important to be consistent in winning fights so that my sponsors get value for their money.”

Nkosi began boxing as an amateur in 2009 in Mtubatuba, where he was trained by Sbonelo Thethwayo and Phakamani Mbatha. He turned professional under Durandt in 2018.

“My first year was tough because I had only one fight, but luckily Damien gave me a job as a fitness trainer in his gym,” he says.

“That helped me to look after myself and pay the rent,” he said. “I am hopeful that I will get busy next year to defend my title and make money to do good things at home.”

