SOWETAN | Thousands crying out for lifelines

Mvuso Matomela’s story highlights the human toll of job losses and the misery it inflicts on workers and their families, who face a daily struggle to survive after layoffs.
It further reminds us that unemployment is not simply a statistical figure, it’s about human beings, their families and future.
Matomela, a former employee at Evergreen Mining Services contracted to Bakubung Mine in Rustenburg, was laid off with others in September. He told this newspaper he won't return home this Christmas to his four children in Tsomo, Eastern Cape.
“I can’t go back home while I am jobless. That is not an option. I am busy looking for a job at other mines and hopefully I will get something. I have already gone for an interview at a mine in Limpopo but what if they call me and I don’t have money to travel?” he asked.
His story is all too familiar in the mining sector, which has a long history of migrant labour. But now the sector is facing a tidal wave of job losses with the National Union of Mineworkers warning that as many as 10,000 jobs could be lost by January.
At least five mining companies, including Sibanye-Stillwater, have announced plans to layoff thousands of workers to reduce costs. Last week, steel manufacturer ArcelorMittal SA said it would shut its Newcastle and Vereeniging operations and possibly cut as many as 3,500 jobs.
This gloomy picture emerges hardly a month after Stats SA reported a decrease in the rate of unemployment and showed the employment rate was back to pre-Covid levels. It goes to show again that figures only serve to tell half the story.
The complete human story of job losses is being told by the likes of Matomela, who face a bleak future, wondering where their next meal will come from.
These are thousands of workers who have been disconnected from work, livelihood and possibly from society. If they are not reconnected, the costs to them, the economy and to the country will continue to be grim. They need this economy to get back to its growth path and create more jobs if next year is to be better than 2023 .
SOWETAN | Thousands crying out for lifelines
