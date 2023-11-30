×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Grade 12 pupil dies after being bitten by snake at school camp

30 November 2023 - 13:29
A matric pupil died after being bitten by a snake on Monday night at a school camp in Mpumalanga. Stock photo.
A matric pupil died after being bitten by a snake on Monday night at a school camp in Mpumalanga. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/Nico Smit

An 18-year-old grade 12 pupil died after being bitten by a snake on Monday night during a matric school camp in Mpumalanga.

The pupil was from the Mawewe Secondary School in the Matsavana circuit in Dumphries village, which falls within the Bushbuckridge local municipality

According to the department of education, the incident occurred at the school during a grade 12 camp organised to improve pupils' preparation for the 2023 National Senior Certificate examination.

Spokesperson Gerald Sambo said education MEC Bonakele Majuba was shocked at the incident.

Majuba expressed his condolences to the pupil's family, school and teachers. He is expected to visit the school and family on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

Mamba that bit KZN woman in her home to be released 'far away from humans'

A juvenile black mamba that bit a KwaZulu-Natal woman inside her home on an eco-estate will be transported to a remote area in Zululand to be ...
News
8 months ago

KZN, 'tis the season to be wary because it's sssssnake time

Expert provides tips on how to avoid being bitten and what to do if you are.
News
1 year ago

Guest of Drakensberg hotel rushed to hospital after venomous snake bite

A guest at a Drakensberg hotel was airlifted to hospital on Sunday after being bitten by a venomous snake.
News
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct