WATCH | Massive python bagged at KZN residence
Residents of a Tongaat home, on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, were shocked to discover a huge python coiled on their premises.
The removal of the gigantic reptile was captured in a video posted by Dala U Crew on its social media platforms.
The footage shows a snake rescuer removing the snake and placing it into what appears to be some form of bed linen.
There was a gasp from a woman watching the snake removal as the full length of the reptile was revealed.
Meanwhile Durban snake rescuer Nick Evans warned residents on his Facebook page that Mozambique spitting cobras are very active currently.
“As often is the case, they end up clashing with dogs, as dogs attack them, and they defend themselves in an efficient fashion.
Durban security officer bitten by snake as reptile sightings increase during heatwave
“If your dog is spat at, its eyes will become red and swollen. They often try to rub the eye too. It's a painful experience, but fortunately not life-threatening.”
Evans said the dog’s eyes must be washed out immediately with a gentle stream of water.
He is compiling a database of such incidents including bites in the greater Durban area.
