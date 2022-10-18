Snake removal expert Nick Evans has warned that snake season is in full bloom in KwaZulu-Natal, with a number of bites being recorded recently.
In a detailed Facebook post, Evans said there have been a few Mozambique spitting cobra bites in northern KwaZulu-Natal and “at least one hiker was bitten by a berg adder”.
TimesLIVE reported two weeks ago that a guest at a Drakensberg hotel was airlifted to hospital after being bitten by a berg adder.
According to Evans, there have been puff adder bites in Ashburton and near Empangeni.
“There has been at least one stiletto snakebite in Phoenix.
“By the sounds of it, many of the bites, particularly from the adders, were just unfortunate accidents (people stepping on them).
KZN, 'tis the season to be wary because it's sssssnake time
Expert provides tips on how to avoid being bitten and what to do if you are
Image: Nick Evans
Snake removal expert Nick Evans has warned that snake season is in full bloom in KwaZulu-Natal, with a number of bites being recorded recently.
In a detailed Facebook post, Evans said there have been a few Mozambique spitting cobra bites in northern KwaZulu-Natal and “at least one hiker was bitten by a berg adder”.
TimesLIVE reported two weeks ago that a guest at a Drakensberg hotel was airlifted to hospital after being bitten by a berg adder.
According to Evans, there have been puff adder bites in Ashburton and near Empangeni.
“There has been at least one stiletto snakebite in Phoenix.
“By the sounds of it, many of the bites, particularly from the adders, were just unfortunate accidents (people stepping on them).
Guest of Drakensberg hotel rushed to hospital after venomous snake bite
“The stiletto snake was handled, which is how most bites occur from this species. The stiletto snake bites more people in Durban than any other species because it is so often handled.”
Evans said he records snakebite incidents through the public or by networking with doctors.
“I think it's important to keep a database going. In some cases we can learn a thing or two, but it's difficult.”
He warned people to be careful around snakes: “Remember, they do not want to bite you. It is their last resort when they fear for their lives. If you have one at home, please call a professional to advise or remove it rather than deal with it yourself.”
Evans’ tips on what you should and should not do in the event of a snake bite:
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos