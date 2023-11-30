A group of eight suspects has been arrested for the rape of three security guards at a transport department depot in KwaZulu-Natal.
Provincial police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the suspects were identified on Tuesday afternoon and taken in for questioning.
“But after the eight suspected robbers and rapists were positively identified during an identity parade, they were charged and arrested for business robbery and rape today (Wednesday),” said Netshiunda.
He said the three female security officers were attacked and raped at gunpoint by a group of armed men who stormed the depot in Merebank on Monday.
“The suspects allegedly gained entry into the department’s Merebank premises, held the security hostage and helped themselves to valuables belonging to the state.
“In the process, the eight suspects, who were reportedly armed with firearms and knives, allegedly took turns in raping the three security guards.”
Netshiunda said the suspects, aged between 19 and 39, will appear in the Durban magistrate’s court on Thursday.
Eight arrested for robbery, rape of three security guards
Suspects stormed transport depot
Image: 123RF/ ALLAN SWART
