South Africa

Eight arrested for robbery, rape of three security guards

Suspects stormed transport depot

30 November 2023 - 09:42
Koena Mashale Journalist
The suspects were identified on Tuesday afternoon and taken in for questioning.
Image: 123RF/ ALLAN SWART

A group of eight suspects has been arrested for the rape of three security guards at a transport department depot in KwaZulu-Natal.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the suspects were identified on Tuesday afternoon and taken in for questioning.

“But after the eight suspected robbers and rapists were positively identified during an identity parade, they were charged and arrested for business robbery and rape today (Wednesday),” said Netshiunda. 

He said the three female security officers were attacked and raped at gunpoint by a group of armed men who stormed the depot in Merebank on Monday.

“The suspects allegedly gained entry into the department’s Merebank premises, held the security hostage and helped themselves to valuables belonging to the state.

“In the process, the eight suspects, who were reportedly armed with firearms and knives, allegedly took turns in raping the three security guards.”

Netshiunda said the suspects, aged between 19 and 39, will appear in the Durban magistrate’s court  on Thursday.

 

