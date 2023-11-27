×

South Africa

Three security officers raped during robbery at Durban transport depot

By TIMESLIVE - 27 November 2023 - 16:36
KZN transport department head Siboniso Mbhele addresses staff at the Merebank depot after an attack and robbery.
Image: Supplied/DOT

Three female security officers were attacked and raped at gunpoint by a group of armed men who stormed a KwaZulu-Natal transport department depot in Merebank on Monday. 

The department said it was “appalled” at the attack and rape by criminals targeting departmental offices in eThekwini.  

According to reports, armed criminals entered the offices south of Durban, which also houses machinery for road maintenance,  at about 2.30am.

“They held hostage three male security officers from the private security company contracted to the department.

“Three female officers held at gunpoint in another room were sexually assaulted and raped.”

The department said the men  stole equipment and other assets before fleeing.

Department head Siboniso Mbhele, who visited the site on Monday, said security would be improved and urged police to quickly arrest the suspects.

“Our staff are in fear after this incident. This will affect the morale and seriously impact on service delivery. The cruelty of these criminals against female security officers is unacceptable. Crime against women must be condemned by all of us, especially during a [16-day] campaign of no violence against women and children.

“We appeal to the police to activate a high-level investigating team and bring these criminals to book. We are also addressing security improvements at our premises to protect staff and equipment. We appeal to members of the community to work with the police and report anyone selling departmental equipment,” said Mbhele.

In another incident a grader belonging to the department was recovered in Camperdown, Pietermaritzburg. 

Police didn't immediately respond to queries. 

TimesLIVE

