Three security officers raped during robbery at Durban transport depot
Image: Supplied/DOT
Three female security officers were attacked and raped at gunpoint by a group of armed men who stormed a KwaZulu-Natal transport department depot in Merebank on Monday.
The department said it was “appalled” at the attack and rape by criminals targeting departmental offices in eThekwini.
According to reports, armed criminals entered the offices south of Durban, which also houses machinery for road maintenance, at about 2.30am.
“They held hostage three male security officers from the private security company contracted to the department.
“Three female officers held at gunpoint in another room were sexually assaulted and raped.”
