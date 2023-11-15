×

South Africa

Police offer R50,000 reward for information on serial rapist

Man linked to 42 cases of sexual assault in Orlando and Diepkloof

By Mahlohonolo Magadla - 15 November 2023 - 13:14
Police believe that the man captured on this camera might be able to assist police with information relevant to the investigation.
Image: Supplied

Police are on the lookout for a man who is linked to 42 cases of rape in Gauteng. 

The suspect who operates mostly in Orlando and Diepkloof, Soweto, allegedly accosts his victims and demands money and cellphones before committing sexual assault. The armed suspect targets his victims in the streets, homes, shops and entertainment areas and then coerces them to secluded places. 

His victims were females ranging from 14 to 53 years of age. 

“Police have mobilised maximum resources in the search for the suspect, including offering a R50,000 cash reward to anyone who can urgently assist with information that could lead to the apprehension and prosecution of the alleged serial rapist, believed to be in his late thirties.

“Police believe that the man captured on this camera might be able to assist police with information relevant to the investigation, “Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said in a statement. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact the investigating officer Sergeant Ramathavhana at 079-890-7696 or crime stop on 08600 10111. 

